Two Albury hockey talents are set to feature at this weekend's national finals series.
Oscar Smart and Jocelyn Bartram will appear in the Hockey One Finals showdown in Bendigo, representing Canberra Chill and NSW Pride respectively.
Smart has been a fixture in the under-21 ACT state side in recent years, and will be out to perform when the Chill takes on Perth Thundersticks in today's semi final.
Smart's side rounded out the regular season in second on the ladder behind Brisbane Blaze, and go into the match as favourites having finished six points above the Perth outfit.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Meanwhile, Bartram's Pride also takes on the Thundersticks in the women's semi.
The match shapes as a close contest, with the Pride and Thundersticks ending the 2022 Hockey One campaign level on 20 points.
The goalkeeper is in fine form having returned from the Birmingham-hosted Commonwealth Games with a silver medal, narrowly ousted in the decider by England 2-1.
Grand finals as well as third place playoffs in the men's and women's grades will be held on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.