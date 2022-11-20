The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga burglar spotted after returning to scene of break-in

By Wodonga Court
November 21 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Dixon

A man who burgled a Wodonga home on two separate occasions while the owners were away tried to tell a neighbour he was demolishing the property because it was a deceased estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.