Wodonga burglar spotted after returning to scene of break-in

A man who burgled a Wodonga home on two separate occasions while the owners were away tried to tell a neighbour he was demolishing the property because it was a deceased estate.
Brent Dixon first broke into the Murphy Street home between December 13 last year and February 23 this year.
He forced the front door and rummaged through the entire property, breaking a back door and smashing open wooden doors to a garage.
He stole tools and four vintage bicycles, but left a high-visibility jacket at the scene.
When he returned to retrieve his jacket the next day he was seen, and told a neighbour to tell the resident he was there to demolish the home.
He returned again to the empty home in March to steal more hand tools but police were able to identify him through forensic evidence at the scene.
He was arrested in April and told police he had needed quick cash.
A phone was seized and found to contain five photographs of a side bolt-action rifle.
Police discovered a conversation on the phone where Dixon had agreed to sell the gun to an unknown person for $1000.
Dixon appeared in Wodonga Court on Thursday via video link to Marngoneet Correctional Centre.
A number of other matters were heard, including a a brief police pursuit on Thomas Mitchell Drive on March 26.
Dixon had been riding a Kawasaki motorbike about 9.30pm when detected in an 80km/h zone with an estimated speed of 110km/h, and had crossed to the wrong side of the road and travelled in the opposite direction to traffic to avoid police.
Barrister Sally Wilson told the court it was a momentary bad decision and that when he pulled over at the intersection of Thomas Mitchell Drive and Wigg Street, he put his hands above his head.
He was a banned driver at the time, the bike was unregistered and he had a blood alcohol reading of .022.
Ms Wilson said despite childhood issues Dixon was "someone who has still managed for most of his life to hold down a job and contribute to society".
"There have been periods of time where drugs have got hold of him," she said.
"He wants to break that cycle."
Dixon was placed on a corrections order after serving 101 days on remand and banned from driving for more than three years.
