MUCH has changed with the Border's most-popular television bulletin since August 2001.
It has switched time slots, it is now recorded in Canberra rather than Lavington and it's gone from Prime to Seven News.
But there has been one constant over those decades - the face of journalist Helen Ballard.
She read countless news bulletins from the former Union Road studio and continued reporting after hosting duties transferred to the capital in 2011.
However, that visage and familiar voice will no longer be seen or heard with Ballard having been appointed the southern news editor.
It means she will produce the bulletins screened by Seven across the Border and Riverina and dividing her working days between Albury and Wagga.
"I just felt the timing was right," Ballard said of ending her on-screen time which also saw her report for Nine News in Melbourne and with television stations in Bendigo and Shepparton before moving to the Border.
"I thought 40 years on the road is a pretty good stint, in fact I'm probably one of the oldest female reporters in Victoria and NSW that have been on the road and during that time I've had two children and continued to report.
"I think I took eight weeks off for the first baby and six weeks off for the second, so I've not even really had a break for family."
Ballard's stature on the Border has been evident to Glenn Connley, the current news editor.
"I'll hear these young journos say 'could you do this interview at that time' and 'can you do this interview at that time' and I'll hear Helen on the phone, people thrilled that Helen Ballard is calling them, and she basically tells them where to be and when and it's 'I can't wait to talk to you'," Connley said.
That profile has also helped Ballard attract story tips while she's been at the supermarket, but it has not always been welcomed by her sons.
"The face on the bus was pretty daunting for my children, it might have been glamourous for me, but for them they were mortified that mum's face was on the bus," Balllard said of ads.
"Because when they were having fun down at the skate bowl this bus with my face on it would drive past and their friends would say 'your mum's checking up on you again'."
Ballard admits not being a reporter will be a jolt.
"It will take a little bit of getting used to, not being that competitive and rushing in early morning to get the lead yarn, I'll have to tame that instinct that competitiveness, because even after 40 years on the road I'm still competitive," she said.
"I just thought though this is an opportunity to step outside my comfort zone, to be a leader and to be a mentor and too perhaps learn a new craft."
Connley is moving to Canberra to be Sky News bureau chief at Parliament House after having arrived in Albury from Seven Sydney in 2017.
COVID was the biggest story during his period in the region, with Border closures and lockdowns a recipe for extra eyeballs on his program.
"In many ways COVID for a nightly local TV news bulletin was the perfect storm, it was happening in winter, people were locked at home, they were actually unable to move around their community and there was important information that they needed to get every night," Connley said.
"There was a night we got 97.1 per cent audience share, which is absolutely unheard of in Australian TV."
But through the same period, there was also a contraction in television news services generated through reporters on the Border.
Connley said he took no joy from their demise.
"When I first arrived we had three half-hour regional bulletins and we brought out the best in each other, that to me is one of the more disappointing aspects of the past five years, to watch our two rivals, six o'clock prime time rivals, disappear."
"They're good roles that don't exist any more."
Ballard still believes local television reporting is essential in a world that now has news channels that were unheard of when she hit the Border and has no plans to exit the area even though she has left our screens.
"I'm happy to stay here, I know the place inside out and what makes it tick and it's so important to have that continuity of somebody who knows the area, who knows their stories and knows what makes the region tick and what people care about."
