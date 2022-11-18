Yarrawonga product and Geelong premiership player Tom Lonergan has joined AFL Carlton.
The Blues have finalised their coaching group with Lonergan's appointment as Development and Talent Manager in a newly created role.
Lonergan will work with Head of Development Luke Power and play a pivotal role in driving the Blues' skill development program.
He will also provide consistent assessment and reporting of player development and progress.
"Tom fits the skillset perfectly, with his attention to detail, passion for developing talent and significant experience, both as a player in the modern game and through the development pathways," Head of Football Lloyd told the Blues' website.
"He was known as a selfless player and is certainly a resilient and hard-working person, a great example for our emerging players to work alongside every day as they shape their own careers and look to get the very best out of themselves."
Since retiring after a 15-year playing career, Lonergan has worked closely within the NAB League pathway, two seasons with the Calder Cannons as Talent Manager before stepping into the role of Talent Operations Lead at the Geelong Falcons at the end of 2020.
"During the last four years with Calder Cannons and Geelong Falcons, I've grown a real desire to help players maximise their potential in the AFL system and will utilise my experience in the game, both on and off the field, to help our players do just that," Lonergan said of his recent experiences.
