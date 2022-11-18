The Border Mail
Yarrawonga product Tom Lonergan named Carlton Development and Talent Manager

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:20pm, first published 2:34pm
Tom Lonergan was an enormously popular player with Geelong, playing 209 games, including the 2011 premiership. Picture by Getty Images

Yarrawonga product and Geelong premiership player Tom Lonergan has joined AFL Carlton.

