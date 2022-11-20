The Border Mail
North Albury man became 'aggressive' on refusing breath analysis after being arrested

By Albury Court
November 21 2022 - 3:30am
Garnett Peter Bloomfield

A North Albury man who was "highly aggressive" and "abusive" towards police while refusing to undergo a breath analysis had committed the offence "multiple times" before.

