A North Albury man who was "highly aggressive" and "abusive" towards police while refusing to undergo a breath analysis had committed the offence "multiple times" before.
They were told the driver was "highly intoxicated".
Police pulled over the ute on Mate Street, North Albury, and as soon as they approached the vehicle noticed a "strong smell of alcohol coming from the accused".
The man behind the wheel was Garnett Peter Bloomfield, a 63-year-old who by that stage was not far from his home.
Bloomfield - who appeared in Albury Local Court via a video link to the Albury police station cells, from where he was then granted bail - was arrested.
It was upon arriving at the station to have a breath analysis carried out that Bloomfield became belligerent.
Bloomfield was "highly aggressive" and was "continuously ranting at police the entire time".
Police said he refused to leave the dock area of the station, nor would he provide or even attempt to take part in a breath analysis.
He only comment to police was to "stick it up your a---".
"The accused," police said, "has multiple previous charges for failing or refusing to provide a breath analysis."
Bloomfield pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen, to a second-offence charge of refuse or fail to submit to breath analysis.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was "a serious example" of such an offence "given his reading and his level of intoxication".
Bloomfield will be sentenced on Tuesday.
