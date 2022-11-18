The final canoe club along the Murray River is underwater after the Yarrawonga gauge peaked at 7.8 metres.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Canoe Club coach Tim Roadley said the club had been preparing to go underwater for weeks after watching neighbouring clubs slowly become swallowed by flood waters.
"We held out as long as we could but the water beat us," Mr Roadley said.
"We were the last one on the Murray to go under."
"Cobram has been under for three months ... Mitta Mitta and Albury have been under for a fair while, and Echuca has been under for a long time," he said.
Mr Roadley cleared the shed of equipment in preparation for the inundation, but said he has noticed the flood water is 'more powerful' than in previous years.
"When I opened the door this morning to see what it was like, all the stones washed up and I couldn't close the door. And that was only after two minutes," Mr Roadley said on Thursday.
"The roller doors we have in there are definitely going to need replacing."
With levels now beginning to recede, Mr Roadley said the worst was over for Yarrawonga. The water is now travelling to Cobram, where multiple emergency warnings are in place for low-lying areas.
"Cobram is probably in a worse situation than we are," Mr Roadley said.
"We have a lake, which is good because it holds the water to some extent."
"We'll have to go and assess and see how safe it is, whether we can go back in that facility," Mr Roadley said.
"It could be mid-December, you never know."
Fortunately, Mr Roadley said that the break from on-river training had "worked to the benefit" of young athletes who needed to be training for nationals, with paddling replaced with gym sessions.
Once weather conditions change for the better, notwithstanding the bumper crop of mosquitos set to accompany warmer days, Mr Roadley said the club was investigating a new body of water to train on.
"We will hire part of the ski park and do our sessions on the ski park so we can build up that time we have lost," Mr Roadley said.
"The long-term fitness is not there but we can work on that."
