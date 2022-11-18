Osborne midfielder Will Ryan has departed the club in another blow to the league powerhouse's midfield stocks.
He joins Izaac McDonnell and Jed Griffin as departures from the side after the shock grand final loss against Holbrook by 29 points.
Ryan is set to relocate to Newcastle for employment while McDonnell and Griffin are moving to north Queensland for the same reason.
Mackie conceded losing three quality midfielders was a crushing blow with the Tigers still reeling after having their 35-match winning stretch come to a screeching halt in the game that mattered most.
"It's far from ideal, you never want to lose players," Mackie said.
"Will is good mates with Izaac and Jed and once they decided to move for work, Will started to weigh up his work options as well.
"Although he is not going with them, Will has decided to make the move now while he is still young and you can't hold that against him."
The trio's departure has been offset by the return of key forwards George Alexander and Hayden Armstrong.
Alexander returns to his junior club after a two-year stint with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong where he was instrumental in the Lions winning the flag this year.
Armstrong is back for a second stint at Osborne after having previously played the previous year after being recruited from Ainslie.
ALSO IN SPORT
Mackie hinted Armstrong could have one or two travelling companions next year on his weekly trek from Canberra to Osborne.
"Hopefully we might be able to land a couple of midfielders from the Canberra competition," Mackie said.
"We are chasing a couple more signings and are quietly confident.
"But ask any coach, you think you are going alright and close to signing somebody and they pull out at the last minute."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.