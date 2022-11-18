The Border Mail
Osborne midfielder Will Ryan departs club for employment reasons

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Talented midfielder Will Ryan is the third player to announce that he is on the move from Osborne and joins Izaac McDonnell and Jed Griffin as departures.

