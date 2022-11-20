THE closure of the road between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek due to a landslide is expected to suck $11 million from the Kiewa Valley tourism economy.
That's the forecast of Alpine Council, which is preparing for a summer with the Bogong High Plains Road to be closed to traffic.
Regional Roads Victoria regional director Steve Bowmaker last week told residents at a public meeting in Mount Beauty to not expect single-lane access to Falls Creek to be restored until February or March.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Alpine Council economic and community development manager Elaine Burridge said it would be a huge blow for tourism, flagging the $11 million figure that equated to five per cent of the annual visitor economy.
"Mount Beauty and the Kiewa Valley do quite well out of Falls Creek events, so the cancellation of events at Falls Creek will have an impact, as well as the loss of touring groups stopping on their way through on the Bogong High Plains Road," Ms Burridge said.
"It is pretty tragic for the community after were impacted by the bushfires and then COVID."
To maintain some tourism dollars, the council is aiming to hold some yet-to-be finalised events in Mount Beauty to draw visitors.
It will also ramp-up promotion of the Kiewa Valley and target Albury-Wodonga residents to take day trips and short stays in the area.
Ms Burridge noted the landslide also came as the honeymoon period of Melbourne travellers flocking to the region in the wake of COVID lock-downs had ended.
"The cost of living has gone up, fuel has gone up and there have been constant Vic emergency alerts about floods; it's just changed and we've got to take that into account and it's not just the landslide," she said.
Alpine Shire mayor John Forsyth said a lack of information about the landslide had created anxiety within Mount Beauty and Falls Creek.
He said mobile road signs near Wodonga and Myrtleford not acknowledging Mount Beauty was still accessible were frustrating and he was pleased that message had not been altered.
The landslide is expected to take a lengthy period to fix because it remains unstable, with 50,000 tonnes of material to be removed.
Mr Bowmaker told the meeting a remote-controlled piece of mining machinery, known as a bogger, would be brought to the landslide site from Bendigo to "activate" the slip more rapidly.
However, it will not be operating immediately upon arrival as it will take two to two-and-half weeks to assemble on site.
Bore holes are also expected to be drilled this week to better assess the geological factors behind the landslide.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.