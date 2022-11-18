The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Breaking

Federal Football Netball Club has gone into recess

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 18 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal has gone into recess. Picture by James Wiltshire

Federal Football & Netball Club has gone into recess.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.