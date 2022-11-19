The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Norris Park woman, 77, in fear after break-ins, burnouts, bad behaviour

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 19 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 77-year-old woman said Friday night's burnouts on the Norris Park oval were just the latest in a series of concerning incidents. Picture by Blair Thomson

A Norris Park woman says she is living in fear after a spate of antisocial behaviour in the area, including recent break-ins and burnouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.