Norris Park woman, 77, in fear after break-ins, burnouts, bad behaviour

A Norris Park woman says she is living in fear after a spate of antisocial behaviour in the area, including recent break-ins and burnouts.
During the most recent incident, a utility performed doughnuts on the football oval about midnight on Friday night.
The driver fled when security lights on a nearby home were activated.
Police have attended several recent home break-ins in the area, and in the estate on the nearby former golf course site.
The 77-year-old woman says she has lived in the area for 27 years, and the wider Albury area all of her life, and has never seen anything like it.
The woman, who asked not to be named, said a young girl had stood on her lawn on Thursday and called her a "f---en ----", and other youths had climbed onto the oval's toilets.
"It's just terrible," she said.
"There's a lady up on Wright Street who isn't game to let her kids come down and play on the oval because of the gang that hangs down there.
"I'm a prisoner in my own home."
She filmed a young girl swearing at her but said there was little the police could do.
The woman said she was woken by the oval burnouts on Friday night.
"It's gotten bad in the last six months," she said.
"I've lived here for 27 years, I've lived in Albury for 77 years, and I've never experienced anything like this.
"I've got security cameras, I've got shutters on all of my windows, I'm living in fear.
"I've never had to live like this before."
It was unclear if the oval damage was reported to police.
The woman said her neighbour had been too scared to call Triple-0 amid concerns the driver would know who called.
