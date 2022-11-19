Two homes in region sell for more than $1 million in Saturday auctions

Two homes have sold for more than $1 million during weekend auctions, including a large rural property at Table Top.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home set on 15,580 square metres of land on Alexandra Way, attracted spirited bidding on Saturday.
The modern property, which includes a pool, sold for $1.56 million.
Multiple people made bids for the home.
The sale followed the auction of a home on Franklin Court in Norris Park, which also had five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The auction opened with a bid of $900,000 before selling for $1.1 million.
The two-storey house, with southern views towards Albury, is set on a 1705 square metre block and has space for 10 cars.
The sale represents a massive leap in value, with the property last changing hands in March last year for $750,000.
The home's price increased by $17,500 each month during that period.
In other auction results, an Electra Street home in East Albury sold in the mid $700,000s, a Walsh Street home sold for nearly $700,000 and two Wodonga homes were passed in with negotiations continuing.
Agent William Bonnici said rising interest rates meant some people were being cautious at auctions but expects the following month to be busy.
"Traditionally the next four weeks between now and a week before Christmas is usually a strong buying time," he said.
"While people won't settle before Christmas, they want to know exactly how they'll be starting 2023."
