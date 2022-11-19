The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Two homes in region sell for more than $1 million in Saturday auctions

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 19 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agent Philip Bell auctions a home at the top of Franklin Court in Norris Park on Saturday morning. The house sold under the hammer for $1.1 million. Picture by Ash Smith

Two homes have sold for more than $1 million during weekend auctions, including a large rural property at Table Top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.