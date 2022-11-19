The off-spin of Albury captain Ross Dixon left Wodonga Raiders in tatters at Birallee Park on Saturday.
Dixon returned outstanding figures of 6-19 from eight overs as Raiders collapsed to 88 all out on a rain-affected afternoon.
Albury, having earlier posted 6/207 before their innings was cut short, were clinical en route to a 119-run victory in testing conditions.
"It was a great win," Albury co-coach Alex Popko said.
"There's not a lot of grass on the square and when they brought their spinners on, it was turning at right-angles.
"They slowed the game down and we had an hour-and-a-half of constant rain which made the pitch sticky but we batted well through the middle overs."
Zimbabwe international Innocent Kaia led the way with 67, including a six and eight fours, before being caught and bowled by Raiders captain Alistair Burge.
Popko made 37, batting at five, before John Spencer raced to an unbeaten 26 which pushed the visitors beyond 200.
Brandon Diplock took the new ball and applied early pressure, his six overs costing just 11 as Raiders laboured.
And once they'd fallen behind the eight ball, with only Jesse Griffiths passing 20, Dixon turned the screw - and the ball - to send the dominoes toppling.
"Diplock was shaping the ball well with the new rock and one end was unable to have pace bowling from it so we opened with Innocent and he got one early," Popko said.
"Then 'Ross the Destroyer' came on and threw his little weird-looking offies into the pitch.
"It was difficult. He bowled well but the ball was digging in and really jumping around.
"It was pretty clinical for us in the end, we missed one run-out and dropped a catch but other than that, it was a very pleasing afternoon at the office.
"The idea of me sliding down the order was just to get a bit more stability but Johnny also batted well and we looked like we were going to bat out our overs again, which is a target we're setting ourselves.
"With our line-up, if we bat time, we're in every game or we're going a long way towards winning it."
Kaia's half-century was comfortably his highest score since returning to the club.
"That really set us up," Popko said.
"It didn't take the game away fully but it gave us all the momentum and put us in the box seat.
"He was striking at a run a ball and while he was out there, he could have kept going but he just got one that stopped on him a bit.
"But it just shows the class; some of the shots he was playing made it look easy on a pitch that wasn't easy.
"I couldn't be prouder of the boys' efforts."
Corey McCarthy chipped in with two wickets late in the Raiders innings.
