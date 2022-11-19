The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Will Ashton: Wodonga opener set to play in Victorian Premier Cricket next season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 19 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 9:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga opening bat Will Ashton. Picture by Mark Jesser

Make the most of Will Ashton because this season is the last we'll see of him in Cricket Albury-Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.