Make the most of Will Ashton because this season is the last we'll see of him in Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
That's according to Wodonga coach Paul Wilson, who is certain the opening batter is destined for bigger and better things after watching his magnificent knock against Tallangatta on Saturday.
Ashton hit a flawless 60, leaving Tom Johnson to play the supporting role as the Dogs swept to a stunning 10-wicket victory at Les Cheesley Oval.
Wilson was full of praise and admiration for the teenager after the game.
"The run-chase was quality," Wilson said.
"Young Will Ashton, wow, we're not going to have him for long.
"He's next level.
"He's done so much work in the off-season, he's a cricket tragic and he's a hard worker.
"He was sweeping balls in front of point today and that tells you a lot.
"He's grown, he's got strength, he's expanded his scoring ability and he will go to Premier League next year.
"Where he ends up from there, I don't know, he's a quality cricketer.
"This will be his last season at Wodonga."
Wodonga's bowlers, including on-loan Wagga duo Hamish Starr and Sam Gainsford, had earlier laid the platform by dismissing the Bushies for 104.
Starr removed the top-order on his way to 3-15 and Gainsford chipped in with a wicket while there were two each for Murray Price and Leo McGhee.
Meanwhile, captain Bob Jackson kept wicket and took two catches standing up to the stumps.
"We've tried to go with some different aspects this year," Wilson said.
"Bryce Garvey bowls leg-spin in the nets and he bowls it really well so we had a bit of a chat pre-season about him potentially bowling that.
"He's quite good in the field; he's quick, he's got a good arm, he fields in critical positions and Jackson's got good hands so we've gone with that and it seems to be working.
"He took a couple of catches, up to the stumps, and Garvey got his first provincial A-grade wicket, which was (Tallangatta captain) Matt Armstrong.
"We're still a long way off where I would like to be, as a coach, but I am a perfectionist.
"It was a pretty good day out."
Armstrong faced 74 balls for his 28, while John Oswell (27) was the only other Tallangatta player to pass 20 on a sorry-looking scorecard.
"The opening bowler, Starr, was very impressive," Wilson said.
"I rate Tallangatta highly, they've got some quality cricketers and they can be very dangerous.
"That's what I said to the boys at the end of the day; I believe this side will win more than they lose so it was great to win the way we did."
