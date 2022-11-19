Callum Langlands steered North Albury to a nervy win over New City on Saturday but fell agonisingly short of his half-century.
The Hoppers were in trouble at 6/70, chasing 132 for victory at Bunton Park.
But Langlands, who batted No.3, played the anchor role to perfection, facing 80 balls on his way to 49.
With just three runs needed, however, he was bowled by Heera Singh.
"It stayed low a little bit, the only one for the day," a rueful Langlands said.
"I tried to play with a lot of intent, get over the ball, but it wasn't easy out there.
"Daryl Tuffey and Brandon Purtell bowled really well, using all of their experience and that's made a big difference for their club.
"We bat all the way down, Jake Burge showed that today and even Haydyn Roberts on his day can bat."
Parminder Hundal posted an unbeaten 60 for the Phoenix, with Tom Hemsley claiming 4-24 while Burge and Roberts picked up three wickets apiece.
