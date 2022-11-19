Darcy Wilson and Connor O'Sullivan have been named in the 2023 AFL Academy.
The Murray Bushrangers pair are among 30 of the country's most talented 17-year-olds and will be eligible for next year's AFL Draft.
Wilson, from Wangaratta Rovers, played 13 games in the NAB League this year and also represented Vic Country in their AFL pathways match against NSW.
He played two senior Ovens and Murray games for the Hawks, against Corowa-Rutherglen in round seven of the O and M and the first semi-final win over Albury on September 11.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Playing against him that day was O'Sullivan, who racked up five senior games for the Tigers and six in the thirds as well as 10 appearances for the Bushies.
The AFL Academy will come together for an induction camp in December, before reconvening for camps and matches in April and May.
Players will participate in high performance and personal development programs throughout the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.