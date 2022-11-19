The Border Mail
Darcy Wilson and Connor O'Sullivan selected in AFL Academy for 2023

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 20 2022 - 6:13pm, first published November 19 2022 - 1:45pm
Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson and Albury's Connor O'Sullivan. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Darcy Wilson and Connor O'Sullivan have been named in the 2023 AFL Academy.

