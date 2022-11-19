Caring for our carers shows so much love

That a building so often is much more than the bricks and mortar and everything else that's needed to help things take shape is no great revelation.
It's because almost always the physical is wrapped up in the intangibles of life, the ambition and heartfelt tendencies and all the different forms and words these take.
A house quite simply is a home.
A new police station is a reassurance of safety for the people who live in that community.
A hospital is a sign of not just wanting to care for others but being able to do so in the best possible way.
We invest so much in the built-form that in turn provides a face of so many different appearances to what makes our communities so important.
And that investment itself takes many guises. It's not just the most obvious one of finding the money, whether that be by way of government investment or fundraising or an intricate combination of the two.
There's also the investment of voluntary time, the investment of people's imagination and hopes, the investment of faith in doing what is needed to be done.
This is the story of such a project in Henty.
For anyone passing by, the work going on would certainly pique their interest.
Clearly larger than a house, pleasingly modern, a building that in whatever unknown way for that person taking a second look would have to add to the town's social and economic fabric.
The story though goes far deeper, for this building is about providing much-needed respite care for families around the region.
None of us though are infallible, nor can we operate seven days a week, all year-round without help or without a break.
Being able to take a holiday can be an almost impossible dream if you're a carer, but thanks to this multi-million dollar project - this "big build for a little town" - that will now indeed be possible.
As Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean says, that community passion meant getting on board was a relatively easy step to take.
With the keys soon to be handed over and an official opening set for February, now is the time to praise the people of Henty and surrounds for such an outstanding job.
