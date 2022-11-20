The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn elected unopposed for a second term

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 20 2022 - 5:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn and deputy mayor Justin King. Picture supplied

Benalla's Bernie Hearn has returned as mayor for a second 12-month term, while councillor Justin King was elected as deputy mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.