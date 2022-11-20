Benalla's Bernie Hearn has returned as mayor for a second 12-month term, while councillor Justin King was elected as deputy mayor.
Upon being elected unopposed, Cr Hearn said: "I would like to personally thank my fellow councillors for placing their trust in me again to represent them, the council and importantly the Benalla community in this important role as mayor of Benalla."
Cr Hearn spoke with optimism of the resilience shown by the Benalla and district community throughout the pandemic and now in recovery from ongoing flooding.
"Our communities are the key to our success and the future of Benalla," Cr Hearn said. "Over the next 12 months I, with my fellow councillors, will work tirelessly for the Benalla community, championing development and growth for our town as we plan forward to support local business and provide more opportunities for business development and entrepreneurship.
"I would like to thank my family Russell, Nick, Brad and Emma for their support, encouragement and love they give. And a very special thanks to Councillor Don Firth for his support, friendship, and the guidance he has given me over the last 12 months.
"I take this opportunity on with good faith, goodwill and a fierce determination to work in the best interests of all residents."
Councillor King said it had "been a privilege to work alongside Cr Hearn over the past 12 months."
