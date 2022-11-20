Officials at the Upper Murray League have started planning for a four-team competition in 2023 after Federal went into recess.
Swans members voted to withdraw from the league at a special general meeting.
That leaves Bullioh, Corryong, Cudgewa and Tumbarumba flying the flag for sport in the region, nearly three years after Border-Walwa went into recess.
"I'm saddened because Federals have a long-standing history within our league," UMFNL operations manager Nadia Edwards said.
"But I think it's best they ripped the band aid off now and made that decision early so people can decide if they're going to keep their children here locally to play with the other clubs or try out for the TDFL or maybe some Albury-Wodonga clubs."
Talks of a merger between Corryong and Federal never got off the ground.
"Federals didn't want to do that," Edwards said.
"Their vision was to form one team for the Upper Murray and go into the TDFL but that didn't include Tumbarumba or Bullioh, it was more of a Corryong-based thing and we are a league, not just a township.
"That's been their direction for a long time and they wanted something better for the junior football.
"Federals, Corryong and Cudgewa are in competition for the same juniors all the time."
A statement released by the Swans said dwindling player and volunteer numbers had prompted their decision, although a small committee will organise social gatherings.
"We're just going to continue on with the four clubs," Edwards said.
"I've been looking at the draw and how we can do that.
"We're still going to be playing every weekend; we'll be dropping some byes now that we're just a four-team comp.
"Some people won't look on it kindly because if you're a player, you might not like having only three other teams to compete against whereas some people might look on that quite favourably.
"There are other leagues across the region and Australia that might have less than four clubs and it has been sustainable.
"We've never wanted to fold despite what people have been saying.
"It is a shame that Federals have had to pull the pin but they have to make the best opportunities for their players and the children."
