Brock-Burrum's Darcy I'Anson smashed an unbeaten century as Culcairn collapsed on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.
I'Anson clocked up 76 runs in boundaries, including 16 fours, as the premiers charged to 2-232 from 34 overs in the rain-reduced match.
The home team needed 216 from 30 overs and openers Lachie Knobel and Jackson Lezius handed it a strong chance with a stunning 80-run stand from 10 scintillating overs.
But when Knobel fell for 46 and Lezius 28, the Lions capitulated for just 97 from 18 overs.
"We were off to a good start, but after that it was classic Culcairn collapse," captain Riley Knobel revealed.
I'Anson received strong support from No. 3 Keith Tallent (55), the pair sharing a 115-run stand, and Mitch Koschitzke (46).
"The ground was quick and anything he hit ran for four, he had some big hits as well and we couldn't do anything to stop him," Knobel explained.
I'Anson and Tallent rounded out fine games with 3-25 and 4-19 respectively.
It was the competition's only completed game, due to the rain.
Lockhart was 9-85 against The Rock Yerong Creek, Walla 4-112 in its home game against Henty, while Osborne was 3-66 against Rand.
Meanwhile, all four matches were completed at district level.
Dederang produced a superb performance to topple Eskdale.
Dederang posted only 75 at home, but then skittled the visitors for 68.
"It was a good feeling to get home in the end, we thought we were in a bit of strife only making 75," Demons' vice-president Ryan Barker admitted.
It was Eskdale's first full game after the wet start to the season and it might have showed as Jye Hodgkin scored almost half the runs with 31.
Clem Beasley and Barker were superb with 4-15 and 4-22 respectively.
Baranduda scored a 75-run win over Kiewa.
The home team compiled 7-190 from its 40 overs with Chris McHale blasting 35 from only 32 balls, with six boundaries.
Cam McCormack nabbed 4-58.
Kiewa responded with 9-115 from its allotted overs.
Josh Bartel made 32 as Martyn Allwood and Mitch Ryan captured three wickets apiece.
Bethanga belted Howlong by nine wickets.
Howlong's Hunter Hall (48) was the only player to pass 15 as Kieran Salome grabbed 4-21.
Bethanga's Luke Rafferty struck an unbeaten 73.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And Barnawartha Chiltern toppled Yackandandah by five wickets.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.