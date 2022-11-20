The Border Mail
Brock-Burrum's Darcy I'Anson belts unbeaten century against Culcairn

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 20 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 2:35pm
Darcy I'Anson hits one of two sixes and 16 boundaries during Brock-Burrum's thumping win against Culcairn on Saturday. The former provincial player finished unbeaten on 102. Picture by Ash Smith

Brock-Burrum's Darcy I'Anson smashed an unbeaten century as Culcairn collapsed on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.

Sports Journalist

Local News

