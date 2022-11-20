A Beechworth drag queen has been blown away by the support of the community after the successful first edition of a festival to celebrate the art of impersonation at the weekend.
Sarah Belle, who featured as the local "glambassador" for Drag'd Out, had reservations about how the event would be received in the North East town, but couldn't have been happier.
"It's been amazing. This is our first one (at Beechworth) and we've sold out a lot of our events, but we still weren't really sure how the town was going to react. Here we are and the town is loving it," she said.
"I only started drag in January and I'm having a lot of fun with it.
"For this look it, takes me about four hours to put together. It takes a helluva lot of time to look this trashy (laughs)."
The festival hosted some of Australia's top drag performers for free and ticketed events, including Art Simone, Philmah Bocks, Jojo Zaho, Vonni, Jemima Handful, Pashion Coutre, Hara Papoulas and Freddie Merkin, with guest appearances from Vanessa Wagner, Cindy Pastel, Portia Turbo and Eden Cox.
Rain in the early hours of yesterday morning forced the family fun fair to be moved from Beechworth's police paddocks to the nearby memorial hall, but it was still well attended.
"It's just a celebration of drag. We're not trying to do anything else," event organiser Scott Daintry said.
"There used to be a festival called Spring Migration run by Gary Hayward at Yackandandah, so it's kind of a reinvention of that."
Drag'd Out Beechworth has already been confirmed for a second edition on November 17, 18 and 19, 2023.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
