St Patrick's Liam Scammell produced a leader's performance in a thrilling 11-run win over Belvoir, with the latter penalised 10 runs for a slow over rate on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Patties originally posted 9-210 from their 50 overs, but the Eagles bowled 15 wides, pushing them past the allotted time, with the home team handed 10 extra runs for a total of 220.
In reply, the visitors were dismissed for 209 - a run short of the original total.
Coach Scammell continued his super start with 57 runs.
"I thought Liam was the difference in a great game," Eagles' co-coach Robbie Mackinlay praised.
"His batting was as good as I've seen him, he read the situation well and most importantly he batted really well with the younger players."
The all-rounder then dismissed the Eagles' English recruits Nick Green and Josh Wood, as well as former Canberra player Joe Cooke - all cheaply.
"He nailed our top order, it was a great leader's performance," Mackinlay added.
The Patties' other leader Dean Nicholson also played a pivotal role in the win, the captain combining in an 81-run stand with opener Neil Smith.
Left-hander Smith fell for 24, with Scammell replacing him at the crease at 2-82.
He was the ninth wicket to fall on 201.
Nicholson finished with 49 from 77 balls, striking a six and seven boundaries.
Opening bowlers David Perkins and Green were impressive with 3-35 and 3-49 respectively.
Eagles' opener Kaiden Withers and captain Drew Cameron steadied after Scammell's early wickets.
Withers overcame an unlucky start to the season, which included being run out at the non-strikers end when the ball was deflected back on to the stumps by the bowler, to compile a patient 45 from 82 deliveries, with the four boundaries.
He and Cameron (40 from 45) shared a 73-run stand for the third wicket.
However, the Eagles then lost 4-24 to lose the momentum at 6-126.
A 46-run stand between the emerging Gus Sinclair and Will McCarty put the match back in the balance before another of the Patties' experienced bowlers again swung the match back clearly in their favour.
Zimbabwe's Tendai Chisoro, who was playing against Pakistan at Test level just last year, then dismissed Sinclair (22) and McCarty (30) to leave the Eagles 8-187.
"I thought Drew and Kaiden played him really well early, we took the honours in his first spell, but then he came back well, he showed why he's played Test cricket," Mackinlay explained.
But there was another twist.
Perkins and Jay Barker tallied 21 runs, but Nicholson snared Perkins and Chisoro bowled Matt Jaensch.
