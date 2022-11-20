Plans to make upgrades to a vital building at Bellbridge have been boosted by a Victorian government grant to get the project ready for construction.
The proposed project is to construct a multi-purpose community centre for the Berringa Peninsula community, together with a new home for the Hume Boat Club on the edge of Lake Hume.
Towong Council was recently awarded more than $320,000 through the state's investment fast track fund to assist planning, design and business case development.
It is anticipated the building designs will incorporate clubrooms that will double as a function centre and community space, with a designated area for a cafe with raised decking, commercial spaces for tourism operators, public amenities with internal and external access, as well as improved car parking and landscaping.
An artist's impression has been produced.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Hume Boat Club commodore Jarrod Hay said the committee had been busy completing maintenance work in the past 12 months to help increase the use of the existing building.
"Kerissa Heritage (economic development officer) from Towong Shire got online and started applying for some grants on our behalf to see if we would be interested and we were," he said.
"We're basically getting ready so when the grants do come up, there's the possibility that we may be able to jump on one.
"In the last 12 months, we've put a new roof on and the outside will be getting painted in a couple of weeks.
"We're just trying to tidy it up and get some members back out there using it for functions.
Mr Hay grew up at Bellbridge and has been keen to get Hume Boat Club back to how he remembered it since his return four years ago.
"The intentions were to still have our clubhouse for members and the possibility of a cafe on the other side. The cafe we had shut down a few years ago and our nearest stuff is in town," he said.
"This new committee has 13 on it and we're pretty keen to see something happen."
Towong Council mayor Andrew Whitehead said the project would be a game changer for Bellbridge and the Berringa Peninsula community and boost tourism.
"Bellbridge is ideally situated with amazing natural amenity on the edge of Lake Hume, but is lacking when it comes to community facilities. The existing community centre is now home to our growing childcare and kindergarten service and we are desperately in need of a community facility," he said.
"We need a facility where our community can come together and connect with each other and we're very excited the latest funding announcement will enable us to get to a shovel-ready stage."
