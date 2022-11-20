The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Funding to aid plans for new Hume Boat Club home and Berringa Peninsula community centre at Bellbridge

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hume Boat Club treasurer Dean Medwell and commodore Jarrod Hay form part of the new committee which has been pushing for funding to have the clubrooms at Bellbridge beside Lake Hume upgraded. Picture by James Wiltshire

Plans to make upgrades to a vital building at Bellbridge have been boosted by a Victorian government grant to get the project ready for construction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.