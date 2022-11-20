The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury topples Belvoir in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 20 2022 - 7:31pm, first published 6:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Ash Borella struck a superb 88 against Belvoir, hammering the attack for 54 runs in boundaries. Pictures by James Wiltshire

A century opening stand set up North Albury's powerhouse win over Belvoir in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.