A century opening stand set up North Albury's powerhouse win over Belvoir in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Sunday.
Ash Borella dominated the partnership with Anthony Hartshorn as the pair rattled on 131 runs.
Hartshorn was the first dismissed for 31.
"I wanted to take a few from yesterday (Saturday) to get myself in and be out there long enough to get some form and build a total for the team," Borella explained.
Borella finished with 88 from only 87 deliveries, including three sixes and nine boundaries, while Hartshorn proved the ideal partner, facing 61 balls.
Once the pair was out, Belvoir fought back valiantly to dismiss the Hoppers for 202 from 42.3 overs.
The match had been reduced to 43 overs after the heavy overnight rain.
Ryan Withers had a debut to remember, claiming 4-23 from nine overs.
He claimed Hoppers' gun coach Matt Condon with a catch of the year contender.
Left-hander Condon hammered the ball back at Withers, who somehow got his hands to the ball as it was heading straight for the umpire.
The ball parried up and Withers was able to dive on the wicket to claim the rebound.
English import Nick Green chipped in with 3-28 after opening the attack.
Rain fell briefly, which meant the Eagles had 40 overs to reach a revised target of 195.
Teenager opener Kaiden Withers continued his form from the previous day with an outstanding 63 runs.
He hit a six and six boundaries to keep the visitors in the match.
He also top-scored the previous day against another finals contender in St Patrick's with 45.
However, the Eagles other English recruit Josh Wood (26) was the only other player to make it past 10.
Wood rushed to his total, facing only 12 deliveries, smashing two sixes and two fours.
The premiers applied enormous pressure on the visitors, with Tom Hemsley and Ryan Addison leading the charge with three wickets apiece.
"That's probably the best we've bowled in the opening rounds, we (had) went away from our normal plan A, just target the stumps, tie it up, it worked well," Borella praised.
CAW has now played four of the eight rounds at provincial level.
It's an outstanding achievement, considering Wagga is still a fortnight away from playing its first game, due to the wet weather.
And for just the second time this season, the forecast is positive for Saturday.
It's a partly cloudy 27 degrees, with only a 30 per cent chance of rain, from 0-0.4mms.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There's now four rounds left until the Christmas break.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.