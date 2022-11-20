Eben Botha made an instant impact on debut as New City recorded their first win since the opening day of last season.
The South African import, having only landed in the country 24 hours earlier, hit an entertaining 41 and then picked up 3-34 as the Phoenix took down Wodonga at Urana Road Oval.
Botha was aided by 50 from captain Talor Scott before Jaspreet Singh cracked 42 off just 32 balls to push the score along to 213.
Bob Jackson (36) and Sam Gainsford (32) put on 45 for the fifth wicket but the Dogs came up short at 9/194.
"It feels unreal," Scott said.
"The team's put in a lot of effort, we had a long pre-season and we've finally got things to click out here as a whole, batting and bowling.
"It's really good to get that first win, a monkey off the back and we'll try to carry some momentum on.
"The key was staying patient, not panicking under pressure.
"They were always going to come out all guns blazing at the start but once we weathered that storm, we were able to bring things back and we let the rest take care of itself."
Botha's innings set the tone and his new team-mates followed his lead.
"We started off a bit rocky but the nous the guys brought in, a bit of fight, staying in and staying positive was key," Scott said.
"When you've got a guy like Eben hitting it like that at the top and bringing that positivity, it's pretty contagious and it took the pressure off the lower order.
"He loves the game and he wanted to get out there.
"He couldn't keep still the whole time, even through the rain delay.
"It's really good to have those guys around and what he did rubbed off on the other guys."
Scott's half-century anchored the innings, the skipper hitting two fours and a six during his 56-ball stay at the crease.
"It was just good to get off the mark and spend some time in the middle," he said.
"It was awesome the way the boys backed up with the ball and in the field.
"We haven't been in those positions too many times so it was about trying to keep calm and they showed that today, which was awesome."
This was a first win for Daryl Tuffey as New City coach and Scott hopes they can build on the performance.
"It's going to change that mentality," he said.
"The biggest thing is getting that monkey off the back and showing that we can do it.
"Bringing that fighting attitude is going to be so important this season."
Byron Hales, who knocked over Tendai Maruma for a golden duck, finished with 3-35 and Leo McGhee claimed 3-37, while Hamish Starr returned to Wagga with figures of 2-36.
Zachary Starr and Parminder Hundal picked up two apiece for the Phoenix.
