The wily left-armer captured 6-23 as the home team was dismissed for 152 from 41.5 overs.
One element of the Bushies' win will cause the rest of the competition to take notice.
Apart from Stephens, the other gun players also featured.
Coach Matt Armstrong chipped in with 3-33 from eight overs as Raiders' top order players Tom Powell (44 runs) and Greg Roberts (34) produced a 73-run stand for the second wicket.
With the bat, three of the club's overseas-born players excelled.
Shoaib Shaikh struck an unbeaten 54 from 96 deliveries, John Oswell smashed 50 from as many balls, while Dilhara Lokuhettige made 31 not out to lead his team home.
Meanwhile, the Lavington-St Patrick's game was washed out.
