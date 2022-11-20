Jerim Hayes rolled back the years with three wickets on Sunday as Albury made it three wins in a row.
The 43-year-old spun his way to 3-19 from five overs at Billson Park as the home side restricted Corowa - who were chasing 146 in a 30-over contest - to 9/113.
Albury's co-coach was just delighted to take maximum points from the double-header.
"I've been trying to retire for about five years but Ross (Dixon) keeps putting me in," Hayes laughed.
"It was good to get a couple and as a group, I thought we bowled really well.
"The whole 30 overs, Ross swung it around, we had spin from one end and pace from the other and especially with that longer boundary for the spinners, it was hard to hit for the right-handers."
Dom Stockdale hit a crucial 55 batting at No.3 as Albury posted 6/145 with the rain falling sporadically.
"It was about batting our overs more than anything," Stockdale said.
"Thirty overs, a lot of people would think 'quicker game, get on with it' but we knew if we batted deep, we had the firepower in the back end to come through.
"I went out and tried to be a bit more aggressive than normal, being a shorter format and it paid off.
"Being here at Billson makes it easier, with the shorter boundaries."
Kaelan Bradtke and Luke Backhouse both claimed two wickets for Corowa, with Bradtke then battling to 19 off 42 balls in the run-chase.
Jeremy Carr top-scored with 32 down the order but Dixon picked up another three wickets to finish the weekend with nine.
