Private peninsula offers luxury living

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views of Lake Hume and a serene resort lifestyle from your own private peninsula.
Encompassing approximately 1.03 hectares (2.55 acres), the property currently boasts more than 270 degrees of absolute Lake Hume frontage, creating an idyllic, island-like paradise.
"Designed to take full advantage of the views, the property includes a spacious family home and adjoining fully self-contained unit," selling agent Brendan Lee said.
The main home comprises four large bedrooms. The main offers a walk-through robe and luxurious ensuite with twin showers; the second bedroom in studio formation with kitchenette; and two further bedrooms with built-in robes.
Featuring a gourmet kitchen with island bench flowing onto the open-plan dining and family room, with views of Lake Hume beyond. Relax in the adjoining living or media rooms, or absorb the views from the glass-walled office.
"The second bathroom services the home while an incomplete third bathroom has fittings in place for you to tailor to your individual taste," Brendan said.
"With some renovations required, you will be able to add the finishing touches to complete your dream home and lifestyle."
The main home also boasts wood fires to living areas, ceiling fans and split system air conditioning.
The adjoining unit boasts water views and includes two bedrooms, bathroom, open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge room which could be ideal for extended family or as a Bed & Breakfast.
Soak in the water views and entertain in style from the spacious covered alfresco, complete with ceiling fan and built-in brick pizza oven; or enjoy the sunshine from the connecting expansive open-air deck.
"Kids have been catered for with a cubby-house and in-ground trampoline," Brendan said.
"With a paddock, dam, two-bay shelter, horse yard and the rail trail close by, this amazing property is also perfect for horse lovers."
Other features include a large three-bay shed with power and concrete floor, double garage, tank water and septic tank.
"Positioned just 15 minutes to Wodonga and 20 minutes to Albury, this little slice of paradise perfectly blends convenience and resort-lifestyle most people dream of," Brendan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.