Beechworth has placed an onus on roping back homegrown talent for next season, and has began in a big way with the signature of former junior Degan Dolny.
Dolny most recently featured for Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray League, last playing in the Saints' 22-point loss to Wangaratta Rovers in Septembers' first round of finals.
Bushrangers co-coach Brayden Carey was elated to have the malleable midfielder/forward back in the red and blue for 2023.
"He's a massive in for us," Carey said.
"We're looking forward to seeing what he can bring and add to us as a group through that midfield, up forward, wherever it may be - he's a very versatile young quick tall that can play a number of roles.
"He's a previous junior of the footy club, he'll add that bit of professionalism because he's gone away and played at a higher standard, and all the things that come with that.
"(He'll raise) training standards, game day standards, we're really excited to see him take on the Tallangatta League."
Dolny last featured for Beechworth in 2019 for the club's under-17 side, featuring in the best's column on eight occasions that season.
He'll be joined by fellow new signing Peter Jeffries who, like Dolny, also returns to the Bushrangers following a stint away from Baarmutha Park.
Jeffries moves back to Beechworth from Upper Murray side Corryong Demons, with Carey noting he is capable of playing anywhere on the park.
"He's previously played with us in 2018, he filled a number of roles whether it was along the back, up forward or through the midfield," Carey said.
"Again, he's a very versatile player for us.
"It was an aim for Tom (Beechworth co-coach Tom Cartledge) and myself to get as many locals back to the club and make it a local team again.
"It's been a great start in getting those blokes, and we're trying to entice a few more to come from down the Ovens and Murray way.
"It's been great, not just for us but for the community too - we'd like to get as many homegrown talents back to the club as possible."
