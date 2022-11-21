Tap 'N' Run produced his trademark barnstorming finish to claim the biggest win of his career so far in the $120,000 TAB Highway, (1400m) at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
Ridden by in-form apprentice Tyler Schiller, Tap 'N' Run settled midfield in the big field comprising 16 runners.
Schiller waited until the 400m mark to make his move when he eased the Ron Stubbs-trained gelding out to the centre of the track.
Tap 'N' Run ($6.50) looked unlikely to win until the 100m mark when he exploded into overdrive to score by half-a-length.
Stubbs said he wasn't confident Tap 'N' Run was going to arrive in time as he watched the race unfold.
"He only looked to be whacking away half-way down the straight," Stubbs said.
"To be quite honest, I didn't think he was going to get there but in the last 50m he was able to put his rivals away.
"I was thrilled to get the win and everything went to plan in the end and we got the result we were after."
The victory was the fourth of Tap 'N' Run's career who will once again target the Country Championships Qualifier on his home track in February.
The five-year-old gelding ran a slashing second behind the Gary Colvin-trained Another One in the Qualifier last year to snatch a berth in the lucrative final.
Tap 'N' Run then finished midfield behind Another One in the $500,000 final at Randwick on an unsuitable heavy (9) track.
Stubbs labelled Saturday's Kembla Grange victory as the biggest of Tap 'N' Run's career so far.
"That was definitely the best win of his career," he said.
"You could probably argue his second in the Country Championships Qualifier last year was close to it but it makes a big difference when you get the win compared to finishing runner-up."
Stubbs revealed that Schiller said the muddling tempo of the race didn't suit Tap 'N' Run who struggled to get into a rhythm.
"Tyler said it was an awkwardly run race with the tempo a bit stop-start and the horse had trouble getting into a rhythm," he said.
"So when you hear that, it probably adds a bit more merit to the win as well."
The stable has now won two TAB Highways during the spring after stablemate Balendon was also successful at Rosehill in August with Schiller aboard.
Tap 'N' Run will now head for a freshen-up and be set for the Country Championships Qualifier at Albury in February where he is expected to be one of the leading contenders.
"He will go for a freshen-up now," Stubbs said.
"I'm planning to tackle the Albury Qualifier second or third up from a break, similar to last year."
