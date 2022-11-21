The Nick Ryan-trained Regardsmaree has been allocated top-weight for Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup.
Regardsmaree was handed 61.5kg and was among 43 nominations for the $100,000 feature.
The son of So You Think has been recently racing in much stronger company including a midfield finish in the Group 1 The Goodwood at Morphettville in May.
Regardsmaree finished runner-up at his most recent start at Moonee Valley when partnered by Nash Rawiller and lumping 61kg.
Interestingly, there are a dozen horses allocated above the minimum of 54kg which would have Racing Wodonga officials confident of attracting a quality field.
As expected, some of Victoria's biggest stables were amongst the nominations including several entries from the recent Melbourne Cup winning stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
The in-form training partnership nominated Black Sail alongside English import Ascension, Court Deep, Reserve Street and Seiners Express.
Black Sail is the highest rated of the quintet and was beaten by 3.9-lengths at his most recent start at Flemington on the final day of the four-day carnival.
Peter Moody looks likely to defend his Wodonga Cup crown and has nominated three runners in Lucky Decision, See Marie and Princess Rhanenys.
Moody added his name to the honour roll for the first time last year after Akecheta scored a narrow win in the feature mile.
The final field will be declared on Wednesday morning.
