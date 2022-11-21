Kym Davison reached into his trainer's bag of tricks to help deliver Jack's All Magic first career win at Wagga on Monday.
A recent stable acquisition, Jack's All Magic raced erratically at his previous start at Gundagai when running fourth as favourite.
Davison revealed the addition of a Norton bit was instrumental in Jack's All Magic winning the $30,000 Maiden Plate, (1200m) with Simon Miller aboard.
"He raced uncontrollably for about 100m the other day at Gundagai and got out three wide and being on a tight little track like Gundagai didn't suit him," Davison said.
"I was pleased to see a few of the earlier winners at Wagga today who were getting out wide on the track and running home.
"So the plan was just to smother him up early and he settled with the Norton bit.
"He looked in a bit of trouble a few times and I thought he might have been too far back to win. But when Simon was able to balance him up, he hit the line well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.