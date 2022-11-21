Lavington has uncovered a 'hidden gem' - who's been in their backyard for almost 15 years in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Ryan Brown has struck his highest scores in successive games after being elevated from the lower order to the middle order.
"I've always stirred the boys up when I was batting at the bottom, saying, 'it's not hard to score runs'," he laughed.
I've always stirred the boys up when I was batting at the bottom, saying, 'it's not hard to score runs'.- Ryan Brown
"I always thought I could bat a little bit, we just decided that we needed someone to go in the middle order and build an innings."
Brown started with his top score of 36 against Corowa on November 12, but more than doubled it with 73 against East Albury on Saturday.
"I'm just taking my time early, not trying to play too many wild shots and then put away the bad ball, when I can," he reasoned.
Given his form, the NSW Country fast bowler was quizzed if he regrets spending so many years as a tailender.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"(Laughs), Yeah, it's funny, when Sam Harris was captain, he always said to me, 'I want to throw you up the order' but I always said, 'put the batters up there', I always thought there were better bats than me," he explained.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.