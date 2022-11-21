The Border Mail

Lavington reveals a 'hidden game' in new all-rounder Ryan Brown

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:30am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Brown has just turned 30, but has been playing first grade for around 14 years.

Lavington has uncovered a 'hidden gem' - who's been in their backyard for almost 15 years in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.