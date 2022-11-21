The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Air rifle shootings in residential Wangaratta under investigation

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:07am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air rifle shootings in residential Wangaratta under investigation

Police are investigating several incidents of an air rifle being used to cause damage in residential Wangaratta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.