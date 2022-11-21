Air rifle shootings in residential Wangaratta under investigation

Police are investigating several incidents of an air rifle being used to cause damage in residential Wangaratta.
Air rifle slugs were discharged in the area around Irving Street and Manley Crescent between November 12 and 13.
Police said the weapons are considered to be firearms.
Detective Senior Constable Tim Doyle said the incidents had caused minor damage with witnesses and information sought.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Police wish to remind the public that air rifles are defined as firearms as per the Firearms Act 1996," he said.
"To own an air rifle you must hold a firearms licence, the firearm must be registered and storage requirements complied with.
"Severe penalties apply for the improper use of firearms including terms of imprisonment."
He urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.