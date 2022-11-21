When their twin girls arrived, they did so in a hurry.
Emmari and Meya Badenhorst were born at Wodonga hospital's maternity ward at just over 36 weeks' gestation.
Their early arrival meant the girls needed to be admitted to the hospital's special care nursery, where they remained when their mother was discharged.
Mother Marna and father Hannes Badenhorst were apprehensive about the situation in which they were suddenly placed.
But then nursery and maternity ward staff told them of the option to stay in the Ronald McDonald Family Room connected to the maternity ward.
"I was ill-prepared for the reality," Mrs Badenhorst said of the time immediately after the identical girls were born on March 4, following an emergency caesarean.
"It was overwhelming and extremely difficult that we were physically separated."
Mrs Badenhorst said she had experienced a high-risk pregnancy, as the girls shared a placenta, and the possibility of twins "was unexpected for us".
"When I went in for a scan that was the furthest thing from my mind," she said.
The Albury couple, who have lived in the region for five years since moving from South Africa, said their experience prompted them to talk about their story in support of last Saturday's McHappy Day, an annual event that raised money for Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia.
That was because it allowed them the time to rest while remaining close to their new baby girls and "the precious moments of privacy that we needed during these fragile early days".
The family room consists of two bedrooms, a lounge and play area, a communal bathroom and a kitchen, with a group of volunteers taking care of such necessities as laundry, servicing the rooms and restocking everyday essentials.
The stay, given the early arrival of the girls, was an "emotional rollercoaster" for the couple.
"The girls got sick with a cold, which was a setback for us. Nothing went as planned or as we thought it would," Mrs Badenhorst said.
"It's been a huge adjustment. Three or so days after their birth was mentally the toughest time of my life. I was really emotional.
"It was all very quick and not quite as planned."
Mrs Badenhorst said initially walking out on being discharged and "knowing things weren't looking too good" was "overwhelming".
"But now they're ticking their milestones and have bounced back beautifully," she said.
The offer of staying at the Ronald McDonald house, Mrs Badenhorst said, was "a godsend".
"I was really anxious about coming home," she said.
"I was on a three-hour clock because I was determined to breastfeed.
"But I wouldn't have been able to drive back and forth, and that worried me. But being close I could visit the nursery every three hours.
"It means a lot. COVID restrictions at the time meant we couldn't go in and out as we pleased, but being in the house set us up for success.
Staying in the family room gave them an overwhelming sense of the generosity of others, especially as where they stayed was so "comfortable and convenient".
