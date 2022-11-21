The Border Mail
Wodonga's Ronald McDonald House helps young families with special care

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 2:00pm
Hannes and Marna Badenhorst, with their twins Meya and Emmari, say eight months later, the girls are 'ticking their milestones and have bounced back beautifully since being home. Picture by Mark Jesser

When their twin girls arrived, they did so in a hurry.

SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

