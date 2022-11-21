The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW Government announces new refuge for victims of family violence to be built at Albury by Yes Unlimited and Housing Plus

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW government announced funding for a new refuge for women and children escaping family violence to be built at Albury.

A new refuge for women and children escaping family violence has been officially secured for Albury with the NSW government's announcement on Monday morning it would be one of 39 new refuges built across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.