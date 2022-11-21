A new refuge for women and children escaping family violence has been officially secured for Albury with the NSW government's announcement on Monday morning it would be one of 39 new refuges built across the state.
Albury MP Justin Clancy joined a delighted Yes Unlimited chief executive Di Glover to announce the multi-million dollar project, which will see the specialist homelessness agency partner with Housing Plus to deliver an expansive new facility at a centrally-located site in East Albury.
Albury will receive a share of the $484.3 million pledged by the government in October 2021 to boost support services for thousands of victims and survivors of family and domestic violence.
The new Core and Cluster model provides independent living through self-contained units with on-site staff and supports in a multi-purpose building.
Mr Clancy described the announcement as a "major step forward in our support of women and families impacted by domestic violence".
"Together with Yes Unlimited we have been advocating for a facility that reflects contemporary design principles to provide a space for healing and security," he said.
"This project is funded through the largest investment in domestic and family violence supports in NSW history and will provide long-term infrastructure to support women and children escaping domestic and family violence."
Ms Glover said new refuge would be able to accommodate up to nine families, providing women with the "dignity and privacy" they deserved while escaping violence.
"We know we need this," she said.
Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic Family and Sexual Violence minister Natalie Ward said the selected sites were the first new refuges delivered under the Core and Cluster program.
She described the model provided independent living and "access to critical services such as counselling, legal assistance and further education".
