A Border tyre business has been swamped with a huge number of unplanned bookings as potholes and road damage caused by wet weather continues to take a toll on vehicles.
Staff at Tyrepower Wodonga have been run off their feet in recent weeks as drivers brought undone by potholes have presented with punctured or destroyed tyres and bent rims.
Mechanic Jack Stefani said the majority of the vehicles needing repairs were from European manufacturers.
"It's usually the high-end cars with the lower profile wheels and tyres with not much protection from these potholes," he said.
"While we're a small city, we're still in a rural area and a lot of people don't have these sorts of European tyres on the shelf. We're certainly seeing cracked and buckled rims and damaged tyres.
"We're able to change rims here, but the issue is, if you damage a genuine rim, sometimes it's cheaper to buy four aftermarket rims instead of a genuine Mercedes rim which can be upwards of $2500 each."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Stefani said the width of potholes more than depth determined the amount of damage it may cause.
"The bigger the rim, the lower the profile of tyre, so it can't absorb as much impact. We rarely see four-wheel drives come in, but there's been plenty of SUVs and passenger vehicles," he said.
"We've had a lot of unplanned bookings because no one plans to hit a pothole."
BF Panels manager Matt Lee said a key issue the business had faced was the high number of customers who didn't have hire car cover included in their insurance policies.
"We haven't seen much panel damage from potholes, but kangaroos are out and about in numbers," he said.
"We have had a few claims come through with damage to rims and tyres and a bit of suspension."
The Victorian Department of Transport revealed yesterday 526 roads remained closed across the state.
"The road network has suffered significant damage with large potholes and sections of road destroyed," a spokesperson said.
"Crews right across Victoria have mobilised and have assessed more than 3300 roads and have repaired more than 79,000 potholes, however, significant damage remains. We are continuing to prioritise repairs where damage is a safety issue.
"Department of Transport representatives are continuing twice-daily inspections of the network and delivering emergency repairs where they're needed most."
"We almost considered setting up a tent on the freeway," Mr Stefani said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.