New business owners are facing another round of cancellations ahead of their busiest season, as flooding forces the prohibition of boating and fishing on rivers.
Bundalong Riverside Resort operator Pam Butler said the combination of flood warnings, fishing and boating restrictions and risk of mosquito-borne viruses was crippling the seasonal trade.
"We were just getting back into it and this has happened," Ms Butler said.
Having purchased the business one year ago, Ms Butler was hoping that Christmas would bring a post-COVID recovery to the holiday park.
She said the Bundalong Riverside Resort served a particular demographic of holiday makers, with many cancelling trips once the river was closed for recreational use.
She said the business had further softened its cancellations policy out of "good faith".
"You've got to be compassionate because it's not their fault and it's not our fault," Ms Butler said.
"And you want them to come back," she said.
Victoria SES announced on Friday of its extension to the Murray River emergency area where all recreational use of the river is now prohibited.
Ms Butler said she was expected the prohibition would interfere with the "eagerly awaited" annual Cod Classic next month.
"You get a lot of people up for that and now they can't get on [the river]", Ms Butler said. "So that's not going to happen now."
"Because this is a business, you need to have that income coming in. Otherwise you need to catch up, and you never catch up."
Despite having recently been called by council to enquire on the impact of floods on her business, Ms Butler said she had not been told about the recommended vaccine for Japanese Encephalitis Virus, for which she is eligible.
A response has been sought from Indigo Shire Council, who said it was undertaking the survey on behalf of Tourism North East.
"I didn't know there was one," Ms Butler said. "The mozzies are just unbelievable."
Meanwhile, aid provided by the federal government to those left without income due to the landslide on the road between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek has been outlined.
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten yesterday flagged the help after a question in parliament from Indi MP Helen Haines.
He said 46 claims for the disaster recovery allowance had been paid and he planned to raise the need for help for businesses with the Victorian government.
The Commonwealth money allows those unable to work because of the landslide to receive up to 13 weeks income at the Jobseeker rate.
