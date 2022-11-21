The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

No boats, no bookings: Bundalong Riverside Resort hit by flood cancellations

AG
By Alice Gifford
November 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ovens River water levels have swallowed the road and boat ramp at Bundalong Riverside Resort, where recreational use of the river has been prohibited due to hazardous conditions.

New business owners are facing another round of cancellations ahead of their busiest season, as flooding forces the prohibition of boating and fishing on rivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.