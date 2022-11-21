Ash Borella will break an eight-year absence when he represents Riverina in the NSW Country Cricket Championship.
Borella last played for the zone in 2014-15 when it lost all three matches in Griffith.
The aggressive North Albury opening bat warmed up for the Pool B carnival, which starts in Orange on Friday, by hitting 88 at club level.
"You always obviously want to play as high a level as you can, anytime you get an opportunity you take it with both hands, it will be good," he said.
Riverina made the final for only the second time in its history two years ago, falling to Newcastle in Goulburn, but won only one game last season.
It faces an even more difficult pool, with the always powerful Central Coast replacing Greater Illawarra, which Riverina toppled in February.
The zone will be captained by Sam Gainsford, who played for Manly Warringah.
