Outgoing Wodonga Raider Max Beattie has elected the club he'll be joining in the South Australian National Football League.
Following last month's announcement that Beattie would be heading the City of Churches to pursue footballing opportunities, the 18-year-old has secured a move to Woodville-West Torrens after a successful trial period.
Beattie has been a revelation for the Raiders over the past two seasons, playing all of his football in the seniors as one of the youngest members of the squad.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He also turned out for the Murray Bushrangers twice in 2022, and slotted two majors against Goulburn Valley in the Ovens and Murray's dominant interleague performance in May.
The promising youngster joins an Eagles outfit which sidled up in eighth in the SANFL ladder in 2022.
He'll hope to earn a starting spot and impress current coach and Sturt legend Jade Sheedy in the leadup to the competition's start.
