The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Max Beattie pens move to Woodville-West Torrens

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 21 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Beattie on the run for Wodonga Raiders. Picture by Mark Jesser

Outgoing Wodonga Raider Max Beattie has elected the club he'll be joining in the South Australian National Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.