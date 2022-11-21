A new refuge at Albury for women and children escaping family violence will give victims "dignity and privacy" as they seek to rebuild their lives, according to the chief executive of the organisation that will help deliver the project.
Specialist homelessness agency Yes Unlimited at Albury will partner with Housing Plus to bring to life a project that will transform the way accommodation and supports are provided to women and children escaping domestic violence in the Murrumbidgee region.
The funding will see the development of a new Core and Cluster model, an innovative design providing independent living through self-contained units scaffolded by on-site staff and supports in a multi-purpose building.
Albury MP Justin Clancy joined a delighted Yes Unlimited chief executive Di Glover to formally announce the multi-million project that will be built on a "centrally located" site in East Albury.
Mr Clancy described the project as a "major step forward in our support of women and families impacted by domestic violence".
"Together with Yes Unlimited we have been advocating for a facility that reflects contemporary design principles to provide a space for healing and security," he said.
Mr Clancy praised the "'passionate advocacy, compassion and tireless work" of Ms Glover and the Yes Unlimited team who continued to champion the cause of the most vulnerable people in our community.
He said the new refuge, which was expected to be built within the next 12 to 18 months, would provide greater capacity for women and children to escape violence particularly given the current housing situation.
"(Currently) they simply have nowhere to go."
Ms Glover said the new refuge would be able to accommodate up to nine families, providing women with "dignity and privacy" through self-contained accommodation rather than the shared communal living arrangements at Betty's.
"We know we need this - and women and children deserve this," she said.
The units are modern and open plan with private backyards and access to larger outdoor spaces, including a sensory playground for children.
The "core" complex at Orange includes consulting rooms, audio-visual equipment for court appearances, a wellness retreat, a crèche, a kitchen with dual appliances for cookery demonstrations, barbecue area and a healing room for Aboriginal women.
Ms Glover and Mr Clancy paid homage to the "amazing heritage and history" of Betty's Place and the volunteers who pioneered this life-saving service for so many years.
She pointed to a recent series of articles by The Border Mail, which highlighted the level of community ownership and involvement in the local women's refuge over decades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.