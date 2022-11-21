The Border Mail
Forestry manager confirms appeal against halt on harvesting but Corryong mill owner still worried

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
November 22 2022 - 3:00am
Fate of jobs at Upper Murray sawmill linked to court appeal

VICFORESTS has confirmed it is appealing a court decision stopping it harvesting wood, however a Corryong sawmill owner is worried the length of that process will hurt his business.

