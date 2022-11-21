Fate of jobs at Upper Murray sawmill linked to court appeal

VICFORESTS has confirmed it is appealing a court decision stopping it harvesting wood, however a Corryong sawmill owner is worried the length of that process will hurt his business.
The government-owned forest manager is challenging a Supreme Court decision halting processing while survey work is done in relation to gliders which live in coupes in Gippsland and the Central Highlands of Victoria.
"VicForests is progressing an urgent appeal regarding the final orders and we will seek to have it listed for hearing as soon as possible," a spokesperson said.
However, with no court date set, Corryong mill owner Graham Walker is worried he will exhaust his existing timber supply by March and be left with having to stand-down his 22 workers due to logs on order from VicForests being stopped.
"Once they get a court date that might not be until March, so it doesn't give much of a window to get logs in before the wet season, so I'm not putting a lot of hope in it," Mr Walker said.
"I can't see we're going to get an outcome before the end of March or if not later and depending on what logs we can get we're going to be running low by then."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Liberal MP Bill Tilley told of his concern for the fate of the mill which makes pallets from low-grade timber.
"I'd hate to see that Graham Walker and Walker mills have to shutdown," Mr Tilley said.
"I know they've got a supply until probably March but who knows that might decrease significantly or if there is more and more orders and their output is significantly high, so we need to get through this and make sure that the supply is there."
Mr Walker said he was thankful for the Coalition support but was concerned he had been unable to speak to Independent Benambra candidate Jacqui Hawkins about the matter.
Ms Hawkins declined to speak to The Border Mail directly about the situation.
One of her managers supplied a statement that pointed out Ms Hawkins noted "there is an appeals process that will provide opportunity for interested parties to lodge their concerns regarding the legislation".
It concluded: "Ms Hawkins acknowledges the concerns of the owners and staff of Walkers Sawmill in Corryong and will, if elected, advocate for effective support during what is a challenging time."
Benambra Labor candidate Mark Tait said he did not have a comment on the situation.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.