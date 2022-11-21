Lavington's boom recruit Luke Docherty won't be able to bowl for at least three months in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Griffith-based speedster had a stress fracture in his lower right leg confirmed late last week.
Given the mid-November diagnosis, it leaves the right-armer will little wiggle room to bowl as the best-case scenario would have him starting to roll his arm over in the nets with just over a month left in the season.
Docherty is planning to move to the Border for teaching next year and could play as a batter after Christmas.
"I've been dealing with it for the last couple of months, but just haven't been able to get it right," he said.
"It's a pain, I was really looking forward to getting into it and just getting into a new season after having the first four weeks washed out.
"It's deteriorated pretty quickly, I gave myself a break for a couple of weeks just to see if that would help, if kind of did, but the first training session back it kept going down."
It's deteriorated pretty quickly, I gave myself a break for a couple of weeks just to see if that would help, if kind of did, but the first training session back it kept going down.- Luke Docherty on the stress fracture in his leg, which scans revealed last week
After attending school at St Gregory's College Campbelltown, Docherty made his first grade debut for NSW Premier outfit Bankstown as a teenager.
He then joined Western Suburbs and played around 10 first grade T20 games.
He was a struck down by a number of back injuries, but had recovered.
Docherty's plight means half of Lavington's profile pace attack is now sidelined.
The Panthers had assembled a battery of fast bowlers who would test any outfit, but Nathan Brown is also battling to play again this season, let alone bowl, after injuring his Achilles while running in to the wicket on November 12.
Captain Dave Tassell is also troubled by a torn rotator cuff and bursitis issues in his shoulder, but had a cortisone injection last week.
It leaves NSW Country's Ryan Brown as the club's only quick profile bowler who isn't carrying injury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Still, the Panthers are one of three undefeated teams, along with North Albury and St Patrick's, after four rounds.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.