A man who recently moved to Australia only to commit a serious drink-driving offence has taken a hit to his habit of sending money back to Africa.
John Itula normally did so, from his casual laundry job, in order to support family, Albury Local Court was told on Monday, on the 28-year-old being sentenced.
His penalty included being convicted and fined $940.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said there was no doubt that his client - who recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.256, or more than five times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver - had committed a very serious example of high-range drink-driving.
"Mr Itula is looking to sell his car and will otherwise be looking to ride a bike to work," Mr Keenes submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
He crashed his black Ford Focus into a light pole, having failed to negotiate a right-hand turn from Nevada Street, Springdale Heights, into Kemp Street, on October 28 about 9.50pm.
"From the outset it's conceded this is a very serious example of high-range drink-driving, and the offending was aggravated by the fact that Mr Itula was a learner driver" Mr Keenes said.
But he said given Itula's early guilty pleas and his sending of money to Africa to support his family, the threshold for a jail sentence had not been crossed.
Itula was placed on an 18-month community correction order, was ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
