UNION leader Chip Eling has said he will not be pursuing a police prosecution over an incident at Wodonga's early voting centre which left him badly injured.
Labor candidate Mark Tait said that Mr Eling had told him "he doesn't want to press charges".
Mr Eling do not respond to The Border Mail on Monday.
Mr Tait said his helper was released from hospital on Saturday morning after undergoing surgery for a broken leg following the episode last Monday on the first day of early voting for the seat of Benambra.
"He's happy to be home and he's got to rest up and do his physio," Mr Tait said.
Mr Eling was allegedly pushed by a voter after words were exchanged in relation to the Labor party and COVID lockdowns.
The police officer investigating the matter was unavailable on Monday.
Meanwhile, over the first week of prepolling, 8879 ballots were lodged at the Wodonga hub, which equates to 18 per cent of those enrolled to vote.
