Labor volunteer injured after incident at voting centre has indicated he will not pursue matter with police

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:17pm, first published 2:52pm
Chip Eling addresses a union rally on industrial law in Wodonga in 2018.

UNION leader Chip Eling has said he will not be pursuing a police prosecution over an incident at Wodonga's early voting centre which left him badly injured.

