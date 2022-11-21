Man admits to role in Wodonga knife fight that terrified young children

A man has admitted to his involvement in a Wodonga incident in which two brothers were stabbed in front of children.
Anthony James Carroll remains in custody, but could soon be released following the incident on November 20 last year.
Carroll attended a Wigelia Court home while armed with a knife - allegedly with an armed Kade Bartel - about 9am.
Carroll punched the older brother, 28, leading to a physical altercation.
The younger brother threw him to the ground, causing Carroll's face covering and hat to fall off.
The County Koori Court on Monday heard children had been terrified as the fight took place.
It's alleged Bartel - who will face court on Tuesday - lunged at the younger brother with a knife and stabbed him once in the torso a short time later after he fell over.
Carroll cut the older brother's arm with a knife, causing a superficial injury.
The pair left in a stolen Hyundai.
Carroll was arrested while hiding in a garage two days later and found with a knife, ice, used syringe, and cannabis.
The stolen vehicle was recovered.
Carroll has admitted to charges including intentionally causing injury, car theft, drug possession, affray, and three charges over an unrelated incident in the Geelong region in April 2020.
The 38-year-old has spent 416 days on remand and on Monday said he wanted to undertake rehab before being released, with his crimes linked to drugs.
Judge Scott Johns said he hadn't arrived at a decision but said the offending didn't call for much further time in custody.
He sought a corrections order assessment before the matter returns to court on December 7.
