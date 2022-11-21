A PROPOSAL to split Wodonga into separate areas represented by single councillors has been criticised as lacking sense and divisive.
The Victorian government has flagged the plan and has appointed an advisory panel to review Wodonga's electoral structure.
Wodonga councillors on Monday night agreed to call on the Local Government Minister to revoke a plan to gazette single-councillor wards for regional cities and to have the panel consult the community on the desirability of divisions.
If wards were agreed upon, the council wanted the community to nominate if they should have multiple or individual councillors.
Councillor Danny Lowe said he could not see sense in lone councillor wards.
"Teamwork and team effort would go out the window because everyone would be just worried about supporting their own particular ward and personally I don't think that's a good way to govern," Cr Lowe said.
Councillor Ron Mildren noted Wodonga Council before Victoria's local government reformation in the 1990s had wards when it had 12 councillors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, he said such an electoral set-up meant the "whole process of collaborative decision-making tends to disappear".
Councillor Olga Quilty said the existing system allowed for big picture thinking, while her colleague Kev Poulton said the plan left the door open to Wodonga having nine councillors, instead of seven.
Benefits and drawbacks of wards were canvassed in a report to Monday night's meeting.
Advantages cited were having all areas represented and councillors being more familiar to electors, while negatives included the possibility of uncontested elections and differences in vote tallies to achieve a poll win.
The Victorian Electoral Commission in 2015 concluded a single electorate was best for Wodonga.
It found the shape and demography of the city - "a single dominant centre with sparse population in other areas" - meant it was hard to draw up boundaries to meet legislative requirements.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.