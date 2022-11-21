The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Councillors oppose Victorian government plan to reshape the way Wodonga residents elect their representatives

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The water tower roundabout could be a boundary line for wards if they are introduced to Wodonga.

A PROPOSAL to split Wodonga into separate areas represented by single councillors has been criticised as lacking sense and divisive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.