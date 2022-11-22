A man accused of serious violence against his partner, including punching the woman in her head multiple times as he drove and biting her, has been refused bail.
The alleged victim of Justin Percy's offending later sent him a text saying "you need to stop before u kill some poor b----".
Percy was arrested at the Myrtleford Hotel, where he had been working and living, on October 10.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard Percy, 35, had been in a relationship with the woman from March.
The pair had argued on October 2 over his drug use and missing money.
It's alleged Percy was driving the victim back to Wodonga about 9pm that day when he punched her three times to her forehead at 100km/h, causing the Toyota Corolla to go onto the wrong side of the road.
He allegedly held the wheel with his knees, pulled the victim by her ponytail towards him and punched her multiple times in her head before biting her arm.
They went back to the woman's Wodonga unit and her condition deteriorated to the point she thought she might be concussed.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance early the next morning, and told Albury Wodonga Health staff she had fallen down stairs.
It's alleged Percy grabbed her by her throat at the hotel on October 7 and screamed in her face and threatened to slit her throat the next morning.
She was allegedly held against her will at the venue.
The court heard Percy later told her "you made me do this".
She fled the hotel and reported the allegations to Wodonga police.
Percy was taken into custody at the pub on October 10 and his phone was later examined, finding the text message from the alleged victim.
She said she feared he would kill someone, and wrote "you beat the s--- out of my head for an hr I want you charged".
The woman was in Wangaratta court for Percy's bail application.
Magistrate Lance Martin on Monday refused bail, noting concerns about the risk Percy would pose if released.
Mr Martin ordered the matter return to court on December 19.
