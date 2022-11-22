The Border Mail
Myrtleford worker punched, bit woman, while driving at 100km/h to Wodonga

By Wangaratta Court
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Justin Percy has been refused bail.

A man accused of serious violence against his partner, including punching the woman in her head multiple times as he drove and biting her, has been refused bail.

