Two of Wodonga Senior Secondary College's finest up and coming sporting talents have thrown themselves onto the state athletics stage. Literally.
Competing at the Victorian All Schools Track and Field Championships held across late October and early November, Shaylea Ginger-Ryan and Emma Walley reached the podium for whirlwind efforts in their respective javelin and shotput events.
Up first was Walley, who had progressed through to the women's under-16 shot put final.
Placed in a tough field against some of the state's best in the discipline, Walley threw an impressive distance of 11.09 metres with her second attempt, which was enough to see her claim a silver medal.
She was second only to Kurunjang Secondary College's Alyssa Benbow, who threw a monster 14.29 metres to emerge with gold.
However, it wasn't the only event the event the year 10 WSSC student had a crack at.
Earlier that day, Walley made it through to the women's under-16 discus final, where she placed a respectable fifth after registering a throw of 30.23 metres.
A week later, it was Ginger-Ryan's turn.
The year 11 student hit the ground running at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on day one of the championships' second week, notching a seventh placing in the women's under-18 long jump final with a distance of 4.98m metres.
She'd then go on to cross the line in sixth in the under-18 200 metre sprint preliminaries, clocking a time of 28.05 seconds.
Cue the following day, her main event.
Ginger-Ryan stepped up for the women's under-18 javelin final, unleashing a throw of 33.59 metres with both her fifth and sixth attempts to round out the podium in third and clinch a bronze medal.
She came whiskers away from silver, with second placed competitor Elise Keeghan notching second spot with a 33.84 metre effort.
It comes off the back of a gold medal for Ginger-Ryan at the School Sport Victoria Track and Field Championships last month.
But while it's back to the training track for both Walley and Ginger-Ryan, the next few weeks are especially key for the former.
Due to her silver-medal winning performance at the Victorian All Schools Championships, Walley has progressed through to the national stage.
She will represent WSSC, Albury Athletics Club and School Sports Victoria at the Australian All Schools Championships in Adelaide in held from December 9-11 in Adelaide.
It's a golden chance for the 15-year-old to cap off her year in style, after being awarded the Les O'Brien Memorial Club Athlete of the Year earlier in April.
