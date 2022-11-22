Australian representative junior biathletes have been finetuning their preparations for upcoming World Cup events on the Border.
National and development team members were invited to a testing camp in November at Wodonga's SSAA biathlon range with the focus on shooting accuracy, speed, physical strength, endurance and roller ski techniques.
SSAA Victoria Biathlon Wodonga president Bob Cranage said five attendees will travel to USA and Europe for further training and racing before they represent Australia in International Biathlon Union Youth World Cups in December and February and the World Junior Championships in Kazakhstan in March.
Wodonga's range is the only location in Australia that caters for both summer roller ski training and live firing of specialist biathlon rifles.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
