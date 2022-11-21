NEARLY 50 people left without income due to a landslide on the road between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek have received federal government aid.
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten on Monday flagged the help after a question in parliament from Indi MP Helen Haines.
He said 46 claims for the disaster recovery allowance had been paid.
"Everyone who has put in a claim has actually had it processed," Mr Shorten told parliament.
"If there are other people who the member is aware of who haven't, we'll, of course, attend to it straight away."
The Commonwealth money allows those, who live in the Alpine Shire, Falls Creek and Bogong Village, who are unable to work because of the landslide, to receive up to 13 weeks income at the Jobseeker rate.
There have been concerns however about a lack of assistance for businesses because of it being a Victorian government responsibility and election caretaker provisions hindering that process.
Mr Shorten said he planned to raise that issue with the Victorian government.
"In terms of the businesses affected year-round, that doesn't fall within the immediate preserve of Services Australia, and I will certainly raise it with the Victorian government," he said.
Dr Haines' question followed concerns that only those affected by recent floods could access the disaster recovery help.
"Those affected look at the Services Australia website and only see financial assistance for people directly affected by floods," she said.
